TPG Announces American Airlines as Its Latest Member

By Emer Roche
Following the successful Travel Partners Group roadshow in Galway, the group has announced that American Airlines is the latest airline to join them.

Olwen McKinney of Amadeus said ”We are so happy to have Caitriona and Siobhan from American Airlines join our Travel Partners Group. Our last roadshow for 2022 takes place in Dundalk this Thursday 22nd September and already, we have our thinking caps on to have an even better trade presence in 2023. American Airlines are a great asset to our plans’‘.

Caitriona Toner of American Airlines added ”We are delighted to join the Travel Partners Group and have always admired the professional and fun way they go about their roadshows. Siobhan has already had a super introduction to the format in Galway and we look forward to being in Dundalk this Thursday’’.  

