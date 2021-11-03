Tourism Ireland’s business acumen recognised at WTM London

The Tourism Ireland stand at WTM London 2021 has won the Best Stand for Doing Business Award – which will come as a huge boost to Irish tourism authorities as they re-enter travel’s global marketplace after nearly two years of relative inactivity.

Tourism Ireland GB team: from left, Maebh Rafferty, Linda Duncan, Breige Coward, David Wood, Caroline Mulligan and Joe Cruise

The judges said it represented the destination “beautifully” while creating a “busy B2B atmosphere”.

“It was easy to navigate and tables were well labelled. The cobblestone area really made you feel you were in Dublin,” said the judges. “The layout was well planned.”

There’s no doubt the judges were right: the ITTN team observed that the stand was a never-ending buzz of activity, as operators and suppliers were busy with meetings from the moment the trade show opened to the closing of the doors in the evening.

The coveted ‘Best Stand for Doing Business’ award.

On hand to receive the award was Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons, who tweeted “well done to our team in Great Britain.” Tourism Ireland’s GB team is led by Julie Wakely (in main picture, along with Niall Gibbons and Tourism Ireland’s trade and industry manager David Wood).

The judges were Paul Richer, Senior Partner at Genesys Digital Transformation; Kim Thomson, Publishing Director at Travel & Tourism News Middle East (TTN); Bill Richards, Senior Partner at Tourism Research & Marketing (TRAM); and Martin Fullard, Editorial Director at Mash Media.

Congratulations to everyone at Tourism Ireland for the coveted award!