Tourism Ireland Welcomes California Legislative Irish Caucus to Ireland

Members of the Irish Caucus of the California State Legislature are visiting Ireland this week. Tourism Ireland welcomed the group to Ireland, at a networking event at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, which was also attended by Irish tourism industry leaders.

Tourism Ireland is now placing a greater focus on California and the western region of the United States in its promotional activity in North America. The organisation recently opened a new office in San Francisco – demonstrating the importance of the western region of the United States for tourism to the island of Ireland. The new office also signals Tourism Ireland’s commitment to that part of the United States and support for Aer Lingus and its direct flights from California to Dublin – from San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Holidaymakers from the western region of the United States represent one-fifth of all targeted American holidaymakers for Ireland. They are frequent travellers and more likely to stay longer (62% stay six+ nights vs 56% of other US visitors).