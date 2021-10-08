News

Tourism Ireland Teams Up with NBC to Promote Irish Golfers

Tourism Ireland is teaming up with the NBC Golf Channel to attract US golfers to Ireland.

The partnership involves a new video promoting some of Ireland’s top golf courses, encouraging US golfers to book a golf holiday in Ireland.

Golf Channel host Alexandra O’Laughlin and a film crew have been in Ireland this week visiting the country’s top golf courses. This includes a visit to County Down, County Louth and Adare Manor in County Limerick.

The video will be promoted by the Golf Channel on its digital and social channels later this year. It will also air during Golf Today, a popular show on the Golf Channel.

Last month, Tourism Ireland launched its new ‘Green Button’ to re-start tourism between the US.  The €4 million campaign is targeting six key gateways and 11 priority cities in the US, to reach and engage audiences who have the highest potential to travel to Ireland.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

