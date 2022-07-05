Tourism Ireland Scoops Major Travel Award in Canada

Tourism Ireland has been named Best Tourist Board across Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Canada’s prestigious Agents’ Choice Awards.

It is the third year in a row Tourism Ireland has won the award and it beat stiff competition from 25 competitor tourist boards – including those from the UK, France, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Switzerland and Iceland.

Welcoming news of the award, Sandra Moffatt, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Canada, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded ‘Best Tourist Board’ in our category at the 2022 Agents’ Choice Awards.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our travel trade partners across Canada – who continue to play a very important role in helping us to highlight the island of Ireland and to return Canadian visitor numbers to growth after a difficult two years. We are grateful for their ongoing support and friendship and we look forward to our continued work together in welcoming Canadians to the island of Ireland in 2022 and beyond,” she added.

Sandra Moffatt (second left) and Lauren Lamonday (second right), both Tourism Ireland, with the award for ‘Best Tourist Board – Europe/Middle East/Asia’ at the Agents’ Choice Awards, in Toronto. Also pictured are Conor Duffy, Royal Irish Tours (left); and Melanie Hus, Atout France.

More than 4,000 Canadian travel agents voted in this year’s Agents’ Choice Survey, selecting their favourite suppliers in 35 different categories – from tourist boards, airlines and tour operators to cruise lines, coach operators and car rental companies.

Voters were asked to consider partners who have provided Canadian travel advisors with the support needed to survive and stay positive during the pandemic, who kept them inspired and helped overcome some of the hurdles of the past two years.

The awards, in Toronto, were hosted by Baxter Media, the largest provider of travel industry news and information in Canada.