Tourism Ireland Leads Sales Mission to the United States

A sales initiative dubbed ‘Best of Ireland’, takin in Boston, New York, Washington DC and Chicago.

After two years of virtual events, Tourism Ireland is getting back to live, in-person sales missions to the United States once again. Tourism Ireland, together with a delegation of 14 tourism companies from the Ireland and five American tour operators, are undertaking a sales blitz to the US this week – meeting with hundreds of travel agents in Boston, New York, Washington DC and Chicago.

The schedule includes a B2B event in each city, with an interactive presentation showcasing Ireland – giving the participating companies a platform to promote and sell their products and services to the key American decision-makers in attendance. It also includes opportunities for networking for key travel and lifestyle journalists and influencers.

PIC SHOWS: (front, l-r) Juliet Dillon, Tourism Ireland; Tanya Dawson, Luxurious Ireland; Shane Young, Connemara Adventure Tours; Michelle Bartlett, Authentic Vacations; Patricia McCauley, Belleek Pottery; Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland; Clare Garrihy, Doolin2Aran Ferries; Hillarie McGuinness, Tourism Ireland; Adrienne O’Flynn, Shannon Heritage; Dana Welch, Tourism Ireland (centre, l-r) Roman Godzich, Sceptre Vacations; Paul McDonagh, Tourism Ireland; Sarah Hamilton, Brendan Vacations; Ghilian Campbell, Visit Armagh; Abigail Everett, Tourism Ireland; Kathy Cosgrove, Aer Lingus; Michael Martin, The Titanic Trail; John Horgan, GPO Museum; Michelle Maguire, Ireland’s Blue Book; Gerry Ginty, Powerscourt Distillery; (back, l-r) Eamonn McEneaney, Waterford Treasures; MC Colin Hamell; John Higgins, National Trust Giant’s Causeway; Shane Brett, Ashford Castle; Tim Campbell, The Saint Patrick Centre; and Jason Simms, American Airlines, taking part in Tourism Ireland’s ‘Best of Ireland’ sales blitz in Boston. Pic – P.T. Sullivan (no repro fee)

“Our ‘Best of Ireland’ sales mission this week provides an excellent platform to highlight the many things to see and do, and all that is new and exciting, on a vacation to Ireland in 2022”, said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America

Before COVID-19, in 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors to the island of Ireland, whose visits delivered revenue of €1.6 billion for the economy. This year, Tourism Ireland is rolling out its biggest ever programme of promotions in the United States, to restart overseas tourism to Ireland.

A similar ‘Best of Ireland’ event will take place on the west coast of the United States next month, visiting Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.