HomeNewsTour America waves off first clients to America
News

Tour America waves off first clients to America

By Fionn Davenport
0
6

Everyone at ITTN applauds – and is more than a little envious of – Laura and her family, who are Tour America’s first clients to fly off to America since March 2020! They’re off to Orlando for a long-overdue holiday in the Theme Park Capital of the World.

To mark the auspicious occasion, they were surprised by Nathalie from the Tour America sales team, who met them at Dublin Airport and presented them with a voucher for some nice pre-departure goodies from the Loop shopping district.

Have a great time in Orlando!

Fionn Davenport
Previous articleJetting off: 10,000 people to depart Dublin airport for US

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

© ITTN.ie