Tour America waves off first clients to America

Everyone at ITTN applauds – and is more than a little envious of – Laura and her family, who are Tour America’s first clients to fly off to America since March 2020! They’re off to Orlando for a long-overdue holiday in the Theme Park Capital of the World.

To mark the auspicious occasion, they were surprised by Nathalie from the Tour America sales team, who met them at Dublin Airport and presented them with a voucher for some nice pre-departure goodies from the Loop shopping district.

Have a great time in Orlando!