Tour America Named as One of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies

Tour America has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for 2022.

The awards programme is led by Deloitte Ireland, in association with Bank of Ireland.

Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards programme promotes and recognises excellence in Irish/Northern Irish-owned and managed companies and is the only awards scheme on the island of Ireland that considers a business’ performance from every perspective.

Entrants to the programme compete for the designation in a rigorous process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices in addition to the strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance of their companies.

The organisers said Tour America has demonstrated superior business performance over the past 13 years.

Mary McKenna, Managing Director, Tour America

This is the first year where the awards programme returned as an in-person event following the pandemic and culminated with a gala awards ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.

This year, Deloitte recognised 136 indigenous companies at the awards representing 25 of the 32 counties across Ireland.

Commenting on the award, Deirdre Maher, COO, Tour America said: “We are beyond proud to have won this award once again this year. We have overcome some massive challenges over the past two years and our team and our business have shown tremendous resilience and agility. We are excited about our future and we will continue to be a customer-centric organisation with the core values of trust, teamwork and creativity. We are the only travel company in Ireland with this award, which recognises our high performing team and leadership.”