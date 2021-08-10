Tour America Looks to Brighter Future with New Office

After almost 18 months of remote work, Tour America is opening a new ’boutique’ office in Dublin in early 2022.

The company, which specialises in US and cruise holidays, has been working remotely since March 2020, but the announcement of a new office space is a sure sign that brighter days are ahead for an industry ravaged beyond all comprehension.

Although the core team worked through the whole of the restrictions, a big part of the sales team came back to work at the end of June – “2022 is looking good,” is the word on the ground.

Until then, Tour America staff will continue to work remotely.

When it does open its office, Tour America will continue with a “blended approach” to its working pattern, offering a mix of in-person and remote services.

A big congratulations to Mary, Veronica and the rest of the Tour America team on this bit of good news – we look forward to meeting with them all in person in the new year.