News

Tour America Launches Two New Innovative Websites

By Emer Roche
Tour America, has announced it is launching two new websites: www.touramerica.ie and www.touramerica.co.uk.

These new websites offer customers extensive information on holidays to the USA, from the newest hotels in Vegas to the best family packages to Orlando, showcasing blogs and videos to keep its customers informed of all the latest news, tips and advice.

Customers can use the sites to book flights, hotels, attractions, and park tickets.  Another feature allows customers to research their destination or cruise itinerary in greater detail before booking online or with the Irish-based team of travel consultants.

Mary McKenna

”As part of our ongoing growth, we are delighted to launch our new look websites to showcase the best holidays to the USA, Mexico and Cruises Worldwide,’said Mary McKenna, CEO, Tour America

