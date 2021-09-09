News

Tour America in the Winning Habit

A huge congratulations to Tour America, which has won Deloitte’s Best Managed Company award for the 12th year in a row.

Managing Director Mary McKenna said: “I am so proud of my entire team for achieving such a high accolade, for a twelfth year running.

“This achievement is a direct result of our business culture and my incredible team who are always focused on getting it right for our customers.

“We strive to always be the best and different at what we do and this has paid off for us once more. We’re thrilled’.

After almost 18 months of remote work, Tour America is opening a new ’boutique’ office in Dublin in early 2022.

