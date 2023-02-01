Tottenham Hotspur Linked with Lucrative Sponsorship Deal with South Africa Tourism

Tottenham Hotspur is in talks with South Africa Tourism (SA Tourism) regarding a potential lucrative sponsorship deal, according to one of the club’s fan websites THESpursWeb.

A deal would be the latest in a growing trend of destination management organisations – or DMOs – advertising regions, cities or countries as holiday destinations through a big sports team.

Current examples are Abu Dhabi, through its ownership of Manchester City, and Malta’s sponsorship ties with Manchester United.

It is estimated that the SA Tourism deal could be worth over £42m to Spurs over three years.