Topflight Says Ski Holidays Unaffected by Snow Disruption Despite Some Reports

A report in Forbes stating that a lack of snow is causing concern for ski resorts across Europe, and in some cases creating closures has been refuted by Topflight Travel.

The original report stated that since Christmas, France has experienced the warmest weather since 1997 with temperatures at least 7 or 8 degrees higher than usual, leading to a lack of snow in the mountains.

While, across the border in Switzerland, Splügen-Tambo, which is under 1,500 metres, was one of the first resorts to close.

Speaking to ITTN’s Sharon Jordan, Michelle Anderson, Marketing Manager at Topflight said: ”For Topflight, the effect has been quite minimal as the majority of our featured resorts are based at high altitudes or offer easy access to high-altitude skiing. All our resorts are open and operating. The towns and villages may look a little greener than usual however snow conditions higher up are good.

”Although there has been some negativity in the media this week about the lack of snow, there has been fresh snowfall in Andorra in recent days and heavy snowfall and a drop in temperature are expected on Sunday right across the Alps.

”Resorts like St Johann in the Austrian Tirol, are adapting things to make the best of current conditions. The ski school is starting at 8.30 am this week, a slightly earlier start, but this change is appreciated by the customers.”

Ms Anderson also commented on the feedback her company has been receiving from customers, stating that it has all been positive, with resort managers helping skiers find the best possible conditions and being on hand to organise transfers to other slopes- though to this point it has not been necessary to do so.