Top Tips from Tryphavana on NYC

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
In time for the Fourth of July weekend celebrations, ITTN’s “Out & About” series caught up with Tryphavana Cross from NYC & Company to find out what’s happening in New York City. As Tryphavana shares, NYC & Company is New York City’s official destination marketing organization and a fantastic resource to get the latest information on the city’s events and activities as well as where to eat, stay visit and inspiration for experiences across the five boroughs.

The NYC & Company’s focus is on visiting the five boroughs like a local so let’s find out where Tryphavana picks as some of her favourite experiences and where to grab a bargain on a budget in the Big Apple.

