Top Ten European Countries by Flight Cancellations- Ireland not Included

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Further to ITTN reporting on the top 10 airlines by cancellations for European flights last week, a new list has been published by Mabrian, the travel intelligence provider listing cancellations by country.

The data compares the number of flights scheduled on 14 June to fly between 1 and 15 July, with flights scheduled as of July 5 and ranks them according to the origin country by the number of flights cancelled – as well as indicating the percentage of flights cancelled versus the overall flights that destination had scheduled originally. 

“Once again we see that whilst the absolute number is high, in overall terms as a percentage of all flights scheduled the impact isn’t quite as worrying. For example, Spain is at the bottom of the percentage ranking, with a rate close to only 1%,” said Carlos Cendra, Director of Sales & Marketing at Mabrian.

