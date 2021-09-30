Top Five Remote California Holiday Spots

The United States is set to reopen to international visitors in the next few weeks – for the first time since March 2020. And as much as visitors are desperate to get back to the U.S. for a long-awaited holiday, many will be looking to opt for more remote locations over crowded spaces. Here are five options to consider in California.

A secluded mountain experience in Mammoth Lakes

After a day out in nature—whether you’re skiing down the slopes or stand-up paddle boarding—there’s no place better than a cabin to come home to. The town of Mammoth Lakes in California’s High Sierra offers perfect year-round mountain settings for a classic cabin retreat. Nestled in the trees above Mammoth Mountain Main Main Lodge, the cozy and secluded cabins of Mammoth Mountain Chalets are the epitome of “getting away from it all.” During snow season, a vintage snowcat shuttles guests and their belongings to individual units at 9000 feet. It’s truly an unforgettable experience! Each charming cabin is conveniently ski-in ski-out in the winter. In the summer months, numerous hiking and mountain biking trails are literally at your doorstep, and a nearby shuttle takes explorers to Reds Meadow and Yosemite National Park. Private decks and wood-burning stoves encourage long chats, and many of the units allow four-legged friends to join in the adventure. www.visitmammoth.com

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park: San Diego, California

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park is one of San Diego’s lesser-known spots and is where you’ll find locals watching the golden California sunset. The rugged coastline has uninterrupted views, making it a must-visit at the end of the day. There are plenty of remote spots to sit back, relax and watch the beauty unfold. As well as offering picturesque sunset views, the Park is great for an afternoon stroll. Nearby Bay Club Hotel & Marina is one of San Diego’s best kept secrets, offering stylish rooms in a relaxing setting. www.sandiego.org

Blackberry Inn: Yosemite Mariposa County, California

Surrounded on three sides by the Stanislaus National Forest, the Blackberry Inn Yosemite is located on 36 stunning, forested acres offering a peaceful, romantic B&B next to Yosemite National Park. This adult-only inn offers spacious accommodations, with vaulted ceilings and large windows that bring the beauty of the Sierra Nevada inside. Guests are treated to fresh baked chocolate chip cookies every day! With more than 840 miles of hiking trails, Yosemite National Park offers its millions of annual visitors countless choices for exploration year round. Prices: Rooms from £178 ($220) + tax per night. www.yosemite.com

Two Bunch Palms: Desert Hot Springs, Greater Palm Springs, California

Palm trees, mountain views and hot springs draw millions of visitors to Greater Palm Springs each year, and are ideal for travellers seeking privacy and tranquility – particularly at venues that cater to adults only. Perfect for those that value sustainable travel experiences and soaking in natural mineral waters, Two Bunch Palms is a luxe property and one of the first carbon-neutral resorts in the United States running entirely on solar power. In addition to soaking in at least one of the half dozen hot mineral pools or private tubs on the hotel’s impeccably manicured grounds, the spa is well worth a visit. With 70 rooms, the resort is so spacious at 56-acres guests often won’t bump into other guests and the onsite restaurant, which uses locally sourced fare with vegan and GF options, is regarded as one of the best eateries in town. Prices: Rooms from $211 + tax per night visitgreaterpalmsprings.com

Evergreen Lodge: Yosemite Tuolumne County, California

Located in the northern and less travelled area of Yosemite National Park, Evergreen Lodge is tucked away in the expansive wilderness of Yosemite’s Tuolumne County. The historic lodge was recently expanded now offering guests 88 spacious cabins sitting upon 20 acres of forest. In addition to the surrounding woodland to explore, nearby attractions include Tuolumne Meadows – home to the giant sequoia trees and Hetch Hetchy both which are within easy reach on two wheels for hiking and exploring. The resort also has a number of on site tour guides for sightseeing across hiking, biking, fly-fishing and free advice for self-guided adventures. Prices: Rooms from £111 ($150) + tax per night. Visittuolumne.com