SEARCH
HomeNewsTop Five Most Searched Festivals on Google
News

Top Five Most Searched Festivals on Google

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
11

Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals (www.holidu.co.uk) has examined the most popular Google searches for festivals in Europe, UK and USA to create the ultimate festival list for the upcoming season.

Are you ready to rock your heart out, eat all around you or immerse yourself in art? If so, this list might inspire you!

  • Glastonbury ranks #1 as the most searched in the UK according to Google!
  • Reading Festival comes in second as the most popular festival of 2022.
  • Leeds dominates the list, with 2 of the top 5 taking place in the city.
  • Tomorrowland is the most popular foreign musical festival.
  • Awakenings, the Netherlands and Rolling Loud, Portugal complete the podium.

Visit the study page to view the complete Festival Index 2022 where you can discover the most popular festivals in the UK, Europe and the USA: https://www.holidu.co.uk/magazine/the-festival-index

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleThe Holistic Retreat Which Addresses Several Areas at Once
Next articleAPT Launch Agent ‘Summer Sail-Away’ Campaign

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie