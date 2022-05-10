Top Five Most Searched Festivals on Google

Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals (www.holidu.co.uk) has examined the most popular Google searches for festivals in Europe, UK and USA to create the ultimate festival list for the upcoming season.

Are you ready to rock your heart out, eat all around you or immerse yourself in art? If so, this list might inspire you!

Glastonbury ranks #1 as the most searched in the UK according to Google!

Reading Festival comes in second as the most popular festival of 2022.

Leeds dominates the list, with 2 of the top 5 taking place in the city.

Tomorrowland is the most popular foreign musical festival.

the most popular foreign musical festival. Awakenings, the Netherlands and Rolling Loud, Portugal complete the podium.

Visit the study page to view the complete Festival Index 2022 where you can discover the most popular festivals in the UK, Europe and the USA: https://www.holidu.co.uk/magazine/the-festival-index