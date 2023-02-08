SEARCH
Tony Roberts to Leave Seabourn Cruise Line and Exit Cruise Industry Entirely

By Geoff Percival
Cruise industry veteran Tony Roberts is leaving Seabourn Cruise Line, Carnival’s luxury subsidiary, and exiting the industry entirely after 23 years.

Mr Roberts – who has also worked for Princess Cruises and chaired industry group CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) UK and Ireland – is to leave his role as vice-president of global commercial operations, guest service and head of UK and Europe for Seabourn in April, after which he will take up a new role and career path outside of the cruise industry.

Lynn Narraway, Seabourn UK and Europe’s current vice president, will continue to lead the company in those territories.

