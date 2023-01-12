‘Tinder for Travel’ App is Launched by Former Agent

A new app-based travel booking site has been launched by a former travel agent named Scott Le Roi.

Mr Le Roi claims that the app will automatically curate holidays for individual users by showing them images of destinations and inviting them to swipe to select those they like.

The travel app- ‘Orbzii’, then uses the information to offer the user various suggested holiday options.

In a model much like the dating app Tinder, if users like an image, they swipe right, if they don’t, they swipe left.

Mr Le Roi isn’t keen on the tinder comparison, saying ‘it makes his skin crawl’, though he admits to seeing similarities.

As well as designing holidays, Orbzii allows users to share the trips with others from their mobiles, and there’s an in-app chat function where groups can discuss ideas together.

The project is funded by ‘angel investors’ from the tech industry and powered by Expedia. Orbzii offers a choice of 350,000 three- to five-star hotels worldwide.

Flights are offered by a variety of low-cost carriers, including Ryanair.