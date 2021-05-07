Time to Start ‘Planning our Summer’, says Holohan as 30% of Adults Receive First Covid Jab

The chief medical officer says Irish people should “feel hopeful” and start planning for the summer months.
More than 30% of adults in the country have no received their first coronavirus vaccination.
Read the story here.
The chief medical officer says Irish people should “feel hopeful” and start planning for the summer months.
More than 30% of adults in the country have no received their first coronavirus vaccination.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS