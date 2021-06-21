News

TIGS Is Back Fore Golf at Druids Glen

The Travel Industry Golf Society (TIGS) is back with its first golf outing since 2019. The long-awaited gathering (with some golf thrown in) will take place on 7 July at Druid’s Glen.

You can feel the excitement in the email:

Olwen McKinney in her non-golfing duties

On behalf of Captain Olwen, now our longest ever serving TIGS Captain, stretching all the way back to 2019 BC (Before Covid), we’re absolutely delighted to finally be in a position to look at arranging a TIGS outing!  YAY!!

Firstly, it’s news to no one that this pandemic has had a devastating effect on our industry – commercially, professionally and personally.  In this regard, the unbelievable resolve shown by all of our colleagues in such trying times simply cannot be overstated.

However, we can’t deny that we’ve felt a little tingle of excitement recently, as our agencies and businesses opened back up to customer interest.

Yes, it may be limited at the moment, but remember that every great river was once just a tiny trickle!  Here’s hoping the holiday floodgates will open back up real soon and our travel & tourism business flows freely once again.

SO!  One thing we’ve all sorely missed!  The social element of the trade!  Who’s up for a round of golf, a good aul natter and a bitta craic?!!

Now that the climate allows, we’re beyond excited to announce a long awaited TIGS golf outing, and what a cracker it is too!

The details

Where: Druid’s Glen Golf Club, Co Wicklow.

When: 7 July, 2021

Time: 11am-1pm

Cost: €70 per member (subsidised)

More info can be found here.

(Note: Please forward this email on to colleagues you’re aware of, whose email address may have changed since the last outing)

Other Details

The format has yet to be decided, while dining options will be advised at a later date – with both indoor and outdoor options being explored.

TIGS has not sought a sponsor for the outing, but given the extraordinary circumstances, it has been agreed that TIGS funds will be used to subsidise costs slightly.

Subsequently, prizes won’t exactly be what you are accustomed to, so don’t go clearing a space in your trophy cabinets or anything just yet!  However, should any sponsor wish to come on board for this very special outing, please let TIGS know.

Members Only

Please note that for the time being, this outing is open to TIGS members only.  Depending on member uptake and some other factors, guest participation may be announced in due course.

As places are on a first come first served basis, please let your interest be known as soon as possible – all you have to do is email [email protected].

Finally, a word from the society: “We can’t describe how thrilled we are to finally get a TIGS outing up and running again.  We’ve really missed you all and would love to see so many familiar faces come and join us on what we hope will be a very memorable and fun filled day. Our industry is not just a community – it’s a family. At this time, meeting up again is a therapy we all so desperately need and deserve right now.”

“In many respects, for the first time, the golf on the day is almost incidental.”

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

