The first Emerald Airlines services from Belfast City Airport will commence later this month.

Customers are able to book flights to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Glasgow, and Exeter.

The first phase of services will commence on 24th March 2022 in Birmingham. Services to Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford and Manchester will begin on 27th March.

Services from Belfast City to Glasgow and Exeter will commence from early May 2022.

Tickets can be booked through Aer Lingus and British Airways.

Customers will be able to earn Avios points on all Aer Lingus Regional flights, providing benefits of the current services offered by both Aer Lingus and British Airways at Belfast City Airport.