NCL to release new Alaska episode in EMBARK series

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a new EMBARK episode that focuses on Alaska.

“Adventure Alaska” looks at the experiences guests can expect when cruising Alaska with NCL and includes visits to Skagway, Anchorage and Denali, Alaska.

The two-part series will be available to watch from December 9th.

In this episode, viewers will follow the NCL’s shoreside team as they travel to Alaska for the first time to learn first-hand the experiences guests can expect when cruising.

Catch a sneak peek of the new series here:

The Adventure Alaska journey takes viewers from the Inside Passage to the interior of Alaska to understand NCL’s Cruise Tour experience.

Viewers can follow the complete exploration of the destination on 9th December 2021 when “Adventure Alaska” premieres on-demand at NCl Embark.