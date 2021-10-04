Three Yoga Holiday Options with the Travel Department

Fancy a holiday focused around yoga? The Travel Department has three options for 2022 designed to help you unwind and relax.

Croatia Yoga Holiday – Hvar

Join TD active Holidays for a relaxing and reviving yoga escape to the jewel of the Adriatic, Croatia. With an enviably warm climate, heavenly beaches and stunning scenery, this country is the ideal backdrop for a truly tranquil holiday. You’ll be based in a secluded resort on the island of Hvar; close to pine forests and the gorgeous Adriatic Sea. The vinyasa/hatha practice throughout this holiday will be varied and themed per day to keep it interesting. All yoga sessions will be open level with a focus on slow mindful movement with stronger holds. All 7 yoga sessions will be led by a highly qualified teacher from MOONS Yoga Loft and a yoga mat will be provided locally. Between sessions there will be free time to enjoy walks along the idyllic coastline, relax by the pool, rent a bike or simply soak up the atmosphere.

You’ll spend 1 night in the historic city of Split and 4 nights on the beautiful island of Hvar. Settle in with a welcome meet & greet followed by a ‘Slow Flow Stretch’ & grounding meditation and then enjoy daily morning and evening yoga sessions.

From €899 pp including flights, transfers, 5 nights’ accommodation on a half board basis and all yoga

Departures on 13th May and 2nd September 2022

For more information https://www.tdactiveholidays.com/holiday/croatia-yoga-holiday

Algarve Yoga Holiday – Sagres

Travel with TD active Holidays on a unique yoga holiday that will allow you to unwind while discovering the beautiful natural surroundings of Portugal’s southern coast. With a year round superb climate, fantastic beaches and dramatic landscapes, Sagres in the Algarve is the perfect backdrop for a relaxing and reviving yoga holiday. Throughout this guided trip, your vinyasa/hatha practice will be varied and themed per day and all yoga sessions will be open level. Led by a highly qualified yoga teacher from MOONS Yoga, you’ll focus on slow mindful, movement with stronger holds. Variations will be offered to intensify or soften each of the poses. Between yoga sessions you’ll also have free time to take in the highlights of this region. Enjoy walks along the coast, take a surf lesson, or simply bask in the tranquility of your surroundings.

From €639 pp including flights, transfers, 3 nights’ accommodation on B&B basis and all yoga

Departures 5th May and 13th October 2022

For mor information https://www.tdactiveholidays.com/holiday/the-algarve-yoga-holiday

Sri Lanka Yoga Holiday

Discover the perfect blend of natural beauty and mindful movement with TD active Holidays on their 11-night yoga holiday. You’ll begin your holiday with a day exploring Sri Lanka’s fascinating capital city of Colombo before escaping to the south of the island for a 7-night Yoga retreat with MOONS Yoga. Between Yoga sessions, you’ll enjoy free time to swim in the Indian ocean, take a surf lesson, snorkel the nearby reefs, rent a bike, or just relax and enjoy the beach. Your yoga practice on this holiday will be vinyasa/hatha and sessions will focus on slow, mindful movement with stronger holds. Each day, you’ll explore different themes to keep the practices varied and interesting. You’ll also Visit Sri Lanka’s largest Buddha statue & a local Buddhist temple in Dickwella.

Enjoy 9 yoga sessions, plus opening and closing ceremonies, all led by an expert teacher.

Relax with free time in Matara to explore on your own or join your optional excursions.

From €2749 pp including flights, transfers, 11 nights’ accommodation on a full board basis and all yoga

Departs on 30th March 2022

For more information https://www.tdactiveholidays.com/holiday/sri-lanka-yoga-holiday