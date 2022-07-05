Three ‘Sister’ Tech Companies Now Running Under Vibe Tech

Vibe – the leading international provider of booking technology solutions to the travel industry – has confirmed a long-term partnership powering the technology of three ‘sister’ brands: luxury online travel agency Travel Seen; the online travel agency for golfers Find A Golf Break; and the travel management partner for professional sports Forward Travel (formerly Fairway Travel).

As part of the partnership, Vibe is providing Travel Seen, Find A Golf Break and Forward Travel with search and booking technology – including expertly curated hotel content hosted within Vibe’s accommodation allocation system and combined with other products such as flights, bedbanks, car rentals and other ancillary feeds.

In addition, Vibe’s in-house Design and Implementation team has built new websites for Travel Seen, Find A Golf Break and Forward Travel. All three websites allow each brand to showcase its product offerings, which are uniquely tailored for each audience.

Simon Goddard, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Vibe commented: “By bringing all three sister brands onto the same platform and technology we have been able to save them time, money and hassle – whilst also allowing them to provide their travellers with additional options and functionality that will allow them to continue to expand without any technical limitations.”

Simon Goddard, Chief Information Officer, Vibe

Bill Tannahill, CEO of Travel Seen and Forward Travel added: “We have been really impressed with the can-do attitude and innovation at Vibe that has created a step-change for meeting the growing needs of our customers in this post-pandemic environment. Thanks to their frictionless technology we are now able to focus 100% on what we do best: creating great experiences, products and customer service for all our travellers.”