Three Fabulous Festivals in Tenerife this June

Tenerife is getting ready to host three major events in June -its world-famous Tenerife Carnival, the 5th edition of Culture & Business Pride, and the first-ever Digital & Nomad Fest.

Tenerife Carnival – the island’s biggest event

Santa Cruz, 3-26 June 2022

Tenerife Carnival, the island’s biggest event of colour and joy, is set to make a comeback after two years without celebrations. From 3 June, and the streets of Tenerife’s capital city, Santa Cruz, will be full of magic with joie de vivre, freedom and extravagance. Tenerife Carnival is actually Spain’s biggest and the second most popular in the world after the one in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

Tednomad – Tenerife Digital & Nomad Fest

Puerto de la Cruz, 2-5 June 2022

Tenerife is holding its first ever digital and nomad festival next month, called Tednomad. This is a new examining the role of new technologies in the workplace. Tenerife is one of the ten most popular destinations for remote workers and digital nomads by Nomadlist.

5th edition of Culture & Business Pride

Santa Cruz, 11-18 June 2022

From 11 to 18 June, Tenerife’s capital city will become the global centre of the LGTBIQ+ community with the hosting of the fifth edition of Culture and Business Pride. Concurring with the Tenerife Carnival, the event will feature more than fifty activities aimed at all audiences, with free admission and the focus on the international LGTBIQ+ community. Under the theme ‘Another way of Loving, another way of Pride’, Culture & Business Pride offers an alternative proposal to the Pride celebrations, opting for an event calendar aimed at everyone. In this fifth edition, some topics will be addressed to understand the LGTBIQ+ community in a global way, but it will also serve as a meeting and enjoyment point around an entire social movement.

