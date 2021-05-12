News

‘Thousands Will Fly from Belfast Next Month,’ Irish Travel Agents Warn

Thousands of Irish passengers are likely to avail of the earlier re-opening of air travel from Belfast in June and the Government must start moving to ‘decouple’ over 30 Covid-related travel laws to ensure Ireland is ready to re-open air travel from August.

That’s according to Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) CEO Pat Dawson, who said air travel from Belfast is likely to appeal to Irish travellers eager to get away for holidays, to see friends or family, or for business reasons.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

