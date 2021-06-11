Thousands of BA Staff Returned to Furlough

British Airways has returned thousands of staff to furlough, after previously bringing back workers ahead of summer travel. The move came after the UK government announced a sparser than expected Green List for international travel, quashing the hope for a stronger peak season this summer.

“Like many companies we’re using the furlough scheme to protect jobs during this unprecedented crisis,” a BA spokesman said. “However, it’s vital the government follows its risk-based framework to reopen international travel as soon as possible, putting more low-risk countries, like the US, on its green list at the next available opportunity.”

Affected staff members are understood to include management roles, rather than those linked to safety operations or plane critical roles. Many are expected to utilise the flexible furlough scheme and work part time.