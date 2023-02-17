SEARCH
News

This Week’s Travel Directory Round-Up

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
This week was a bumper week for the Travel Directory as we welcomed Air Transat and Dome Hotels as our newest Premium Members – stay tuned for lots of great content!

He’s no stranger to the industry, but you will also now find contact details for new TUI/ Crystal Ski/ Marella Cruises trade sales manager, Martin Penrose.

Turning to cruising, we have lots of great videos from our friends at Royal Caribbean to download and share with your customers as well as details of the new trade incentive from Royal!

As usual, we have the latest MSC window posters for you to download and print this week, and we also have details of their new Valentine’s Day Promo which is valid over the weekend.

Stay tuned… We have lots more coming next week!

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
ITAA Backs Up UK Counterpart's Claims that Holidaymakers are Putting More Trust in Travel Agents Since Pandemic

