This Weekend – Holiday World Belfast

The annual Holiday World Show is taking place in Belfast this weekend 20-22 January.

The shows have been running for over 30 years and reach the largest B2B and B2C holiday audience across the island of Ireland.

The Holiday World Shows attract up to 70,000 visitors each year, allowing consumers to plan their holiday with confidence, offering a huge range of thrilling vacation options with hundreds of exclusive Holiday World Show deals available – this is the ideal opportunity for exhibitors to take bookings.

The Holiday World Shows transform into a hub of exotic, vibrant, multicultural activity; from the Americas with the Visit USA Pavilion; to Asia, Europe to Africa and the Middle East. Visitors can literally experience the locations on offer. Over 500 destinations were showcased last year.

The shows aim to remove the stress of juggling multiple impersonal online bookings for flights, accommodation, insurance and transport by offering face-to-face interaction for the consumer with real-life travel professionals with both experience and accountability.

In preparation for the show this weekend, check out some of the top trends for 2023 as ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviewed a number of the suppliers at the Holiday Show in Association with Shannon Airport last weekend.