These American States Named Ireland The Most Desirable Holiday Destination in 2022

Nearly 12 million passports were issued in the US alone in 2022 and the experts at AirportParkingReservations.com have analysed search data using Google Keyword Planner around the searches for flights.
This is to reveal the most popular international and domestic travel destinations Americans are choosing to travel to.
The data for Ireland found nine states ranked Ireland in their top 3 travel destinations in 2022. Nebraska, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire named Ireland their number one destination – having the most searches in 2022.
|Flight searches
|States
|Passports issued in 2022
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Iowa
|83157
|Japan
|Greece
|Ireland
|Massachusetts
|326208
|Italy
|Greece
|Ireland
|Nebraska
|59713
|Ireland
|Japan
|Australia
|Rhode Island
|43533
|Italy
|Greece
|Ireland
|Vermont
|16537
|Ireland
|Italy
|Greece
|West Virginia
|19898
|Greece
|Ireland
|Italy
|Maine
|34213
|Ireland
|Italy
|Greece
|New Hampshire
|43952
|Ireland
|Italy
|Greece
|South Dakota
|23467
|Australia
|Greece
|Ireland
The most popular international and domestic flights by state can be found here:
