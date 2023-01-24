These American States Named Ireland The Most Desirable Holiday Destination in 2022

Nearly 12 million passports were issued in the US alone in 2022 and the experts at AirportParkingReservations.com have analysed search data using Google Keyword Planner around the searches for flights.

This is to reveal the most popular international and domestic travel destinations Americans are choosing to travel to.

The data for Ireland found nine states ranked Ireland in their top 3 travel destinations in 2022. Nebraska, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire named Ireland their number one destination – having the most searches in 2022.

Flight searches States Passports issued in 2022 1st 2nd 3rd Iowa 83157 Japan Greece Ireland Massachusetts 326208 Italy Greece Ireland Nebraska 59713 Ireland Japan Australia Rhode Island 43533 Italy Greece Ireland Vermont 16537 Ireland Italy Greece West Virginia 19898 Greece Ireland Italy Maine 34213 Ireland Italy Greece New Hampshire 43952 Ireland Italy Greece South Dakota 23467 Australia Greece Ireland

