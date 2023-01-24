SEARCH
These American States Named Ireland The Most Desirable Holiday Destination in 2022

Nearly 12 million passports were issued in the US alone in 2022 and the experts at AirportParkingReservations.com have analysed search data using Google Keyword Planner around the searches for flights.

This is to reveal the most popular international and domestic travel destinations Americans are choosing to travel to.

The data for Ireland found nine states ranked Ireland in their top 3 travel destinations in 2022. Nebraska, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire named Ireland their number one destination – having the most searches in 2022.

  Flight searches
StatesPassports issued in 20221st2nd3rd
Iowa83157JapanGreeceIreland
Massachusetts326208ItalyGreeceIreland
Nebraska59713IrelandJapanAustralia
Rhode Island43533ItalyGreeceIreland
Vermont16537IrelandItalyGreece
West Virginia19898GreeceIrelandItaly
Maine34213IrelandItalyGreece
New Hampshire43952IrelandItalyGreece
South Dakota23467AustraliaGreeceIreland

The most popular international and domestic flights by state can be found here:

More information can be found on the site: https://airportparkingreservations.com/blog/2023-most-popular-travel-destinations-for-americans

