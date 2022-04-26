The World’s Largest Suspension Footbridge Opens in the Czech Republic

Sky Bridge 721 opens in the Czech Republic this summer. At 721 metres in length and suspended 95 metres above ground, it is an astonishing structural feat.

Nestled within the Jeseniky Mountains, it is a perfect destination for daring travellers. The footbridge is located just a few metres from the popular Sky Walk and spans the Mlýnský Stream valley from the ridge of Slamník Mountain to the ridge of Chlum Mountain.

The Sky Walk

Prague is a mere 200km away, so this adventurous trip could be combined with a city visit.