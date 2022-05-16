Ahead of the upcoming 2022 edition of Frieze New York, VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announces its new global partnership with Frieze Art Fairs.

With over 80% of VistaJet’s Members sharing a passion for art, today marks the beginning of a series of incredible opportunities for VistaJet Members to connect with art in the most exclusive ways.

The World’s Highest ‘Viewing Room in the Sky’

Frieze New York is set to bring together over 65 of the world’s major galleries to exhibit ambitious solo, group, and themed presentations from groundbreaking artists. As a world-first, VistaJet Program Members can get their first look at the Frieze Viewing Room — five days prior to the opening of the art fair at The Shed in New York — from 40,000 feet in the sky, anywhere in the world.

Accessible across a fleet of iconic silver and red aircraft, Members will be able to enter the Viewing Room from the comfort of their seat, unlocking the most cutting-edge and immersive technology to preview, select and acquire art from the world’s leading galleries.

To accompany Members throughout their exclusive art journey, a Frieze curator will also be available to virtually chaperon them into their initial exploration, featuring highlights from the show and unmissable pieces.

VIP Access to All Fairs

To welcome VistaJet global guests, Members can request VIP access* to the leading international Frieze Fairs, including New York (May 18-22), Seoul (September 2-5), London (October 12-16), and Los Angeles (dates to be announced).

Exclusive Members-Only Events

In collaboration with Frieze, VistaJet will be hosting a number of art activation events throughout the year, enabling its passionate Members to connect in person with like-minded artists, collectors, curators, and art patrons from around the world.

Megan Leckie, Global Head of VIP at Frieze said: ‘Frieze is delighted to announce its new VIP partnership with VistaJet and open the door to its Members. Debuting on the occasion of Frieze New York 2022, the collaboration will bring the best in contemporary art to VistaJet audiences across the globe, creating yet another incredible way to connect with art’.

Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman at VistaJet added: “We believe this partnership will allow our Members to pursue their passion for art in the simplest way – anytime and anywhere. Frieze Fairs are ultimately about connecting world-leading international galleries with the most renowned global collectors, and we are excited to create yet another innovative service for our clients through our partners in excellence.”

For more information please visit: https://www.vistajet.com/art