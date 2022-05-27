SEARCH
The US ESTA Visa Fee is Increasing This Week

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
The cost to enter the United States is due to increase this week for the first time since 2015. ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) is set to rise in price from $14 (13.10e) to $21 (19.65 e) making it a 50% increase.

According to CBP ( US Customs and Border Protection) people with a current ESTA do not need to reapply as the visa lasts for two years.

The Visa was introduced in 2009 as a method to allow travel into the United States for up to 90 days whether it was for business or pleasure.

