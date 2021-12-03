HomeNewsThe US confirms tighter travel restrictions from next week
The US confirms tighter travel restrictions from next week

By Leona Kenny
The US government has confirmed plans to introduce tighter testing requirements for all arrivals.

This means all arrivals are required to produce a negative Covid-19 test taken within 24 hours of travel, regardless of vaccination status.

Previously, fully-vaccinated travellers were required to present a test taken within three days of travel.

A White House statement confirmed the tightened restrictions would come into play from “early next week”.

It was reported earlier this week that the US government was only beginning to consider the entry requirements due to the new Omnicron variant.

