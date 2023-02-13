SEARCH
The TTR Travel Industry Roadshow is Back!

Key suppliers will be on the road with TTR meeting agents in Belfast, Dundalk, and Athlone this February.

Why attend?

With multiple suppliers all presenting in one location on the same day, these events offer a once-off opportunity for travel agents and tour operators alike to learn about the latest products, hear about all the agent incentives and ask questions of a number of suppliers who do not get to represent themselves in the Irish market regularly.

The dates and venues are:

Belfast: Tuesday 21st February – The Hilton Hotel

Dundalk: Wednesday 22nd February – The Crowne Plaza

Athlone: Thursday 23rd February – The Athlone Springs

The format of the evening will be:

  • 5.45 pm:       Welcome drinks reception and buffet dinner
  • 6:30 pm:       Speed networking sessions
  • 9:00 pm:       Prize draw

As always, there will be an amazing selection of prizes on offer!

Please note that this event is open to all staff, both management and front of house.

Secure your place today at the TTR Travel Industry Road Show 2023.

Questions and/or RSVP to [email protected]

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
