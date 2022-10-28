The Travel Directory is Growing!

Since its launch just over one week ago, The Travel Directory has exceeded expectations with over 70 users signed up already. The Travel Directory was created to be Irish travel agents online one-stop-shop for all trade contact details, webinars, posters and videos to download and share with customers, not to mention lots of great competitions and incentives! With more and more agents re-joining the industry, as well as brand new agents joining it, our aim was to make it as easy as possible for our travel agent friends to brush up knowledge of the latest routes from various airlines, new ship launches, insurance policy updates, the most up to date trade contact details and lots more…

As the number of suppliers signing up as Premium Members grows, so too does the content! We are thrilled to have Blue Insurance, MSC Cruises, TAP Air, the Lux Collective, Royal Caribbean, APT Travel Marvel, Accident & General, British Airways, Royal Caribbean, Hertz, Bedsonline and Silversea onboard as Premium Sponsors, so stay tuned for lots of great recorded webinars, offers, videos & images to share on your social channels.

One agent has said “The Travel Directory looks great and has the vital contact details for our suppliers – it’s like the ‘little black book’!”, while another remarked “love the new site, and the content!”

We’ll take that!

The Travel Directory has been a big work in progress for a number of months, so it is exciting to see it come to life and better still, to know it is being utilised and agents have found it helpful. Don’t forget, one lucky travel agent who signs up before 14 Nov 2022, will win a €100 One4All voucher so make sure you get signed up today: https://thetraveldirectory.ittn.ie