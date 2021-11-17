The Travel Centres Conference: it’s great to be back!

ITTN Managing Director Sharon Jordan attended the Travel Centres Conference last weekend. She shares her experience and how it was reconnecting with the trade.



As I take stock of the Travel Centres Conference last weekend, I have tried to sum up the sentiment and feelings that we all felt to be back to business. But better than to do that only the main man and wordsmith himself!

So we will leave it to Dominic Burke.

“Although Travel Centres 16th annual conference may have been diminished somewhat in numbers this year, the same couldn’t be said about its potent mix of brainstorming, lively debate and networking — all of which resulted in a major boost in confidence for all who were in attendance.”

“Much of the first-panel session on Saturday morning concerned itself with agents discussing the myriad ways in which they could re-purpose both their businesses and revenue models to reflect the new trading environment in which they now have to compete, whilst the open forum and panel allowed suppliers and agents to discuss issues of mutual interest.’’



















The conference began with Dominic’s opening speech to kick off proceedings. From then, it was time to get down to business.

The supplier open forum had a panel discussion, featuring:

David Smith, Trade Relations Manager with Tui

Mary Denton, CEO of Sunway

Martina Coogan, Country Manager of United Airlines and Chair of Star Alliance in Ireland,

Jason Whelan, Head of Travel and Speciality Insurance Product Europe in Blue Insurance

Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland at Royal Caribbean.

The session was moderated by travel journalist, Eoghan Corry.

Afterwards, two agent speed dating sessions took place and people were given a chance to talk with agents and tour operators about the future of travel.

By the end of the evening, We were treated to a lovely dinner and drinks reception, sponsored by Princess Cruises. It was a lovely way to round off the conference and of course, a chance to dust off our dancing shoes.

It was a great weekend of networking, brainstorming and getting to see all our friends again.

A massive thank you to Travel Centres for hosting – see you all next year!