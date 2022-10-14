SEARCH
The Top Destinations Still Enforcing Covid Travel Restrictions

Emer Roche
Luckily, at this point, travel restrictions relating to covid are the exception and not the rule.

Fully vaccinated travellers essentially have their pick of destinations around the world this winter, with some 190 countries open to these individuals without testing or quarantine.

Bermuda is one of the top destinations with travel requirements in place for passengers over the age of two but visiting will get easier from 25 October as travellers will no longer require a pre-travel test, arrival test or a day 4 test. However, unvaccinated non-resident travellers will still need to upload a valid proof of travel health insurance to enter Bermuda.

In the Middle East, Qatar is another notable destination still implementing coronavirus restrictions ahead of the 2022 World Cup kicking off next month. Travellers must present a negative PCR (48 hours) or rapid antigen test (24 hours) taken prior to departing for Qatar.

Japan recently opened up for visitors but requires that they be vaccinated against covid or present proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure upon entry.

While Hong Kong has eliminated its quarantine requirement, visitors must still test negative multiple times, including prior to arrival and self-monitor for several days while avoiding establishments such as bars and restaurants.

China continues to be the most notable destination that remains closed to tourists due to a zero-covid policy.

