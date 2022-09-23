The Sun Comes out for the Future of Princess Cruises

At the [email protected] with Princess Cruises, onboard the Emerald Princess, there was much to learn about the future of this cruise company. Princess sails to 330+ destinations worldwide across 7 continents with a fleet of 15 ships. Currently, they have agent offers running and exciting news about their latest addition, the Princess Sun.

Ireland Only Offer – Air Credit

Currently, Princess Cruises is running an Air Credit LTO where guests will receive up to €400 per person air credit on selected 2023 Fly Mediterranean Voyages on the Enchanted Princess for bookings made between 1st September to 31 October 2022.

This is combinable with the Suite Dreams Campaign which offers a free upgrade from Deluxe Balcony to Mini Suite – see below for more details.

Suite Dreams are Made of These

The Suite Dreams offer is currently running whereby a free upgrade from a Deluxe Balcony to Mini Suite is available for the low deposit of €50 per person (£50 per person). This offer is available on Europe 2023 sailings on the Sky Princess (excluding UK); the Regal Princess – British Isle; and the Enchanted Princess – Fly Mediterranean. Book the Mini-Suite category on POLAR Online (NOT the deluxe balcony!).

Rebecca’s top tip was to book the Enchanted Princess Fly Mediterranean Voyages in 2023 for the best value for customers as they can take advantage of both the Suite Dreams offer and the Air Credit offer. This is why I loved Rebecca when I was a travel agent – keep it simple, make it easy and make the customer happy.

Sun All Year Round with Sun Princess Launch

The Sun Princess launches in February 2024 with three fly Mediterranean inaugural sailings. It is Princess Cruises’ largest ship in terms of size and capacity. It has 21 decks and can accommodate 4,300 passengers. The Sun Princess has 1,500 balconies, the most on any Princess Ship and offers more than 29 bars and restaurants. It is also Princess Cruises’ first ship able to be powered by LNG (liquified natural gas).

Sun Princess is on sale now offering three 10-night Fly Mediterranean voyages including the inaugural 10-night Grand Mediterranean. She will sail the Med for spring and summer 2024 before setting off to the Caribbean from Ft Lauderdale for the autumn 2024 season. Agents can book via POLAR Online and a full toolkit is available on OneSourceCruises.com including deck plans and stateroom category descriptions.

Princess Packages – Standard, Plus and Premier

Here’s a quick run-through of what the “unbeatable value” of Princess Packages looks like:

Princess Standard includes Princess dining, accommodations and entertainment along with the MedallionClass experience.

Princess Plus includes the above Standard Package plus a beverage package (drinks up to $12 each), Wi-Fi (1 device per guest) and crew appreciation.

Princess Premier has everything in the Standard Package plus a Premier Beverage Package (drinks up to $18 each), wi-fi (up to 4 devices per guest), crew appreciation, 2 speciality dining meals per guest, a photo package (unlimited digital & 3 prints for when I’m not around!) plus Princess Prizes, which does what it says – offers a chance to win prizes including cash prizes and future cruises.