The Spanish Tourism Board and Parador Hotels Have Launched an Exclusively Irish Competition

The Spanish Tourism Board, in partnership with Parador Hotels, has launched a competition for

residents in the Republic of Ireland under their campaign #YouDeserveSpain.

Until 11th December 2023, anyone can register on the dedicated website for the chance to win a 5-

day trip to Spain for two people, including return flights and Paradores accommodation in bed and

breakfast.

Users can access the microsite on their smartphones through the direct link to the competition

(https://www.spain.info/en/spain-contest/) or by scanning the QR code and quickly logging in with their

favourite social media platform for a chance to win. Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Google are the

social logins accepted.

The target of the campaign is to raise awareness of sustainable tourism in Spain where Irish tourists

can come an enjoy Spain’s cultural attractions in spectacular natural surroundings, while enjoying the

country’s spectacular gastronomy and wines.

And no better way to do so that staying in a Parador, a unique and luxurious establishment located in

historic buildings or in natural areas with a special appeal that delight their customers with their own

restaurants offering the best of regional gastronomy.