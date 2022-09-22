SEARCH
HomeNewsThe Spanish Tourism Board and Parador Hotels Have Launched an Exclusively Irish...
News

The Spanish Tourism Board and Parador Hotels Have Launched an Exclusively Irish Competition

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
12

The Spanish Tourism Board, in partnership with Parador Hotels, has launched a competition for
residents in the Republic of Ireland under their campaign #YouDeserveSpain.

Until 11th December 2023, anyone can register on the dedicated website for the chance to win a 5-
day trip to Spain for two people, including return flights and Paradores accommodation in bed and
breakfast.

Users can access the microsite on their smartphones through the direct link to the competition
(https://www.spain.info/en/spain-contest/) or by scanning the QR code and quickly logging in with their
favourite social media platform for a chance to win. Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Google are the
social logins accepted.

The target of the campaign is to raise awareness of sustainable tourism in Spain where Irish tourists
can come an enjoy Spain’s cultural attractions in spectacular natural surroundings, while enjoying the
country’s spectacular gastronomy and wines.

And no better way to do so that staying in a Parador, a unique and luxurious establishment located in
historic buildings or in natural areas with a special appeal that delight their customers with their own
restaurants offering the best of regional gastronomy.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleFurther French Air Traffic Controller Strikes Suspended
Next article‘In Brugge’ on Norwegian Prima

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie