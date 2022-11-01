SEARCH
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has Arrived

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s ‘Evrima,’ a 149-suite ship with six restaurants, six bars, and plenty of over-the-top hotel amenities, just completed its inaugural voyage on the Mediterranean Sea. 

Evrima, the first of three custom-built yachts from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, delivers highly tailored getaways for travellers seeking to wholly immerse themselves in the culture of each destination.

“We are thrilled to introduce The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and usher in an exciting new chapter for this beloved brand,” said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President for Luxury Brands, Marriott International. “The Ritz-Carlton has long been rooted in innovation and service excellence, guided by a commitment to be at the forefront of delivering transformative travel experiences. As we continue to evolve our legendary brand, we could not be more excited to give our guests the opportunity to experience The Ritz-Carlton in a new way.”

Depending on the season, Evrima visits the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. Destinations along the way range from Spain’s Balearic Islands and coveted havens along the French Riviera, to the aquamarine shores of Aruba and the tropical coastlines of Costa Rica. The intimate size of Evrima also allows unique access into some of the most sought-after ports of call, delivering yacht-style cruising in destinations such as Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, and St. Barts. 

For more information, please visit www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

 

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
