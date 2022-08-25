SEARCH
The Parisian Cat Hotel that is Paw-sitively Packed

Emer Roche
Parisians have picked up travel again in their droves if the booking numbers at one Paris cat hotel are anything to go by.

At the Arbre a Chats (Cats’ Tree) hotel, prospective guests need to reserve weeks ahead, as all its 24 “contemporary and comfortable” cubicles are fully booked – although cats who are familiar with each other can double up and share a room.

With cats snoozing on couches, sitting high up in the tree-shaped wooden climbing structure in the centre, or observing street life from a ledge by the window, the hotel is in full swing as cat owners rediscover the pleasure of travel.

In true French style, the hotel has “a la carte” services such as massage, brushing and a transport service to pick up guest. As an extra, the hotel management send owners a picture and a message twice a week about what the furry guest is eating and how it is getting along with the other guests.

Prices are quoted for one, three, five, ten, 20 and 30 nights, ranging from €40/€45 for one night in low/high season to €1,116/€1,120.20 for 30 nights. They are cheaper if cats share a room.

