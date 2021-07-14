The Pandemic’s Impact on Dublin Airport in Numbers

Dublin Airport has ‘lost’ over a quarter of a million flights since the start of the pandemic, according to Eurocontrol, which is producing a new series of briefings on the ​impact of COVID-19 on specific airports.

The total number of flights cancelled because of the pandemic is 251,826.

In the week leading up to today, 14 July, the airport processes 228 flights day, which is 69 per cent less than the equivalent period in 2019.

Dublin Airport currently ranks as the 39th busiest airport in Europe, although that is expected to improve following the resumption of non-essential international travel from 19 July.

Currently, its busiest airline is Ryanair, which has 100 average daily flights – although this is 61 per cent less than the same time in 2019.

Despite ongoing restrictions on travel from the UK into Ireland, it remains the busiest destination country, with 26 average daily flights (80 per cent fewer than 2019); Heathrow is the busiest destination airport, with only 5 daily flights (72 per cent less than 2019).