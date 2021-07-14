News

The Pandemic’s Impact on Dublin Airport in Numbers

The Pandemic’s Impact on Dublin Airport in Numbers

Dublin Airport has ‘lost’ over a quarter of a million flights since the start of the pandemic, according to Eurocontrol, which is producing a new series of briefings on the ​impact of COVID-19 on specific airports.

The total number of flights cancelled because of the pandemic is 251,826.

In the week leading up to today, 14 July, the airport processes 228 flights day, which is 69 per cent less than the equivalent period in 2019.

Dublin Airport currently ranks as the 39th busiest airport in Europe, although that is expected to improve following the resumption of non-essential international travel from 19 July.

Currently, its busiest airline is Ryanair, which has 100 average daily flights – although this is 61 per cent less than the same time in 2019.

Despite ongoing restrictions on travel from the UK into Ireland, it remains the busiest destination country, with 26 average daily flights (80 per cent fewer than 2019); Heathrow is the busiest destination airport, with only 5 daily flights (72 per cent less than 2019).

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Green Skies Ahead for Aer Lingus as EU Digital Covid Certificates Land

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Launches ‘Unsubsidised’ Dublin-Kerry Route & Throws Shade at Dublin Football

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

CLIA ‘Selling Cruise Day’ Returns to Ireland

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

MSC Cruises Picks Dubai for Naming Ceremony

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Irish Trekking Company Earth’s Edge to Run World’s First Female-Led Kilimanjaro Climb

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

National Travel Agent Day: Bring Your Own Picnic

Allie SheehanJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Italy Bans Cruise Ships from Venice – Again

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Oman Opens First Digital Travel Trade Booking Platform

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

The EU Digital Covid Certificate: What You Need to Know

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn