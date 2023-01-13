The Orient Express will Set Sail on a Luxurious 722-Foot Cruise Ship in 2026

The Orient Express will sail the seven seas after 140 years on land.

Accor has just unveiled a new Orient Express cruise liner which will debut in spring 2026. The decadent 722-footer, known as Silenseas, is set to become the world’s largest yacht. She will be able to accommodate up to 120 passengers on voyages throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

It is a one-of-a-kind French partnership between Accor and Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipbuilding.

The 220-metre-long modern yacht will feature 54 suites measuring an average 70-square-metres, including a huge 1,415-square-metre Presidential Suite.

Interior of a bedroom on the Orient Express

The vessel will have two swimming pools two restaurants and a speakeasy bar featuring Orient Express signature flourishes.

“We are beginning a new chapter, taking the excellence of luxury travel and transposing it onto the seas,” said Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin.