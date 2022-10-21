The New ‘Icon of the Seas’ Will Have the Largest Waterpark at Sea, and Its Own ‘Central Park’

Royal Caribbean International just announced its new ‘Icon’ class of ship — with some of the most over-the-top features in cruising history.

The new Icon of the Seas ship will be one of the most spectacular in history, not to mention one of the biggest in the world.

The amenity-packed Royal Caribbean International ship is due to arrive in late 2023, the brand announced Thursday morning.

Years in the making, Icon of the Seas will be the first in a fleet of ships known as the Icon Class. Each promises to have a stunning array of features; that will include an enormous waterpark, seven swimming pools, a private suites-only retreat, an improved “Central Park” filled with live plants, a cocktail bar dedicated to frozen drinks, a swim-up cocktail venue (a first for the line), dozens of restaurants, a rock-climbing wall, and even a 55-foot indoor waterfall.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, of Royal Caribbean Group. “From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.”

