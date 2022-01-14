HomeNewsThe Netherlands set to ease restrictions from January 15
The Netherlands set to ease restrictions from January 15

By Leona Kenny
The Netherlands is set to ease restrictions from Saturday, January 15.

Plans are expected to be finalised on Friday, January 14.

Non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms will be able to open from Saturday (15 January), with a limit on customer numbers. 

Students will also be allowed back to colleges and universities – but bars, restaurants, museums and other attractions are expected to remain closed.

The Netherlands has been under strict lockdown rules since 19 December, with all public venues, shops and dining establishments closed.

Leona Kenny
