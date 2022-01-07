The most beautiful winter destinations to visit

It may be freezing cold weather right now but for some destinations, it really makes them shine. Check out our list of the top winter destinations to visit in 2022.

Chicago

Check out the wintery city of Chicago and you might be surprised at how well the windy city swaps breezes for snow in the coldest months of the year. January and February are coldest of all and if you’re lucky and it’s a particularly harsh winter, you may even see Lake Michigan frozen over.

Plitvice National Parks, Croatia

Plitvice is famous for 16 interconnected lakes, spectacular cascades and hordes of summer tourists. But visit in winter and not only can you see the waterfalls dramatically frozen, there’s a high chance of having the park almost all to yourself.

Bruges, Belgium

Take a winter trip to Bruges for cobbled streets, charming architecture and frozen canals, chocolatiers, cosy hotels and quaint restaurants. Make time to tour a few of the 470 local castles and then simply relax, as beautiful Bruges is almost tourist-free in January and February.

Banff National Park, Canada

Banff National Park is astonishing in winter when the waters of Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are at their crystal clearest. Banff is also home to the Valley of the Ten Peaks, so you’ve remarkable views of snow-capped mountains to look forward to, as well as a guided tour of the lakes.

Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn in Estonia comes with extra winter enchantment thanks to its medieval old town being blanketed in snow. Pay particular attention to the frosty, fortified Toompea or Raekoja Plats and always make a point of visiting the city’s pretty town hall.