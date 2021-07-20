The Joy of Travel: Day Two of Sharon’s Visit to Malaga

Malaga, day two. We’re really getting into our stride now!

The ‘White Village’ of Mijas

We started the morning with strong coffee and lots of tasty Spanish treats before we made off to the local ‘white village’ of Mijas. Here we were treated to a guided tour of the town with its stunning and panoramic views over Benalmádena and Torremolinos.

Traditionally, people travelled on donkey around the village, which you can still do, but we took an electric tuk-tuk that brought us up and over the hills of Mijas.

Onward to Benalmádena

From there we transferred to Benalmádena, where we enjoyed views from the Estupa. This was followed by a visit to Mariposario de Benalmádena (a Butterfly Park), which at €10 per entry offers an incredible experience that children will just love.

Tapas in Torremolinos

We then transferred to Torremolinos and were treated to the most magnificent tapas served on the beach – literally tables on the sand – in Chiringuito Los Leones.

We had roast vegetables and salad, sardines and paella, and finished with cake and cheese. Thank goodness I wore a loose dress!

After lunch I travelled off to get a PCR test for myself for the return journey. I booked one online as I sat at the table and had multiple options of where to go and at what time. (Holders of the DCC cert or proof of recovery from Covid will not need to do this).

On return to the hotel, myself and Jenny Rafter from Aer Lingus decided to run down to the beach for a quick dip in the sea before we were to head for dinner. This quick dip rapidly turned into a few hours lounging in the Spanish sunshine sipping on Sangria.

It was only when the sunbed was requested off us because the beach was ‘closing’ that we realised we had been there for two hours!

Do you remember that feeling? That feeling of sun on your bones and being on the beach at 8.30pm? Heaven!

Back to the Hotel

We raced back to the hotel Palacio Solecio where we made it just in time for dinner at the Bodega El Pimpi which was again just an incredible culinary experience.

We drank wine and toasted to Spain and the Joy of Travel and retired to the hotel for our last sleep.

Join me tomorrow as we travel across our final day and the airport experience coming home.