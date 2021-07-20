News

The Joy of Travel: Day Two of Sharon’s Visit to Malaga

The Joy of Travel: Day Two of Sharon’s Visit to Malaga

Malaga, day two. We’re really getting into our stride now!

The ‘White Village’ of Mijas

From Left: Jenny Rafter (Head of Business Development for Leisure for Aer Lingus); Don Shearer (Owner, Travelbiz); Mary Denton (CEO, Sunway); Maura Fahy (MD, Fahy Travel); Sharon Jordan (MD, ITTN); Kathryn McDonnell (Trade Manager, Spanish Tourism Office); Cathy Burke (GM, Travel Counsellors Ireland) Paul Hackett (CEO, Click and GO); Antonio Martín-Machuca (Head of the Marketing and Air Connectivity Department)

We started the morning with strong coffee and lots of tasty Spanish treats before we made off to the local ‘white village’ of Mijas. Here we were treated to a guided tour of the town with its stunning and panoramic views over Benalmádena and Torremolinos.

Traditionally, people travelled on donkey around the village, which you can still do, but we took an electric tuk-tuk that brought us up and over the hills of Mijas.

Onward to Benalmádena

The Butterfly Park

From there we transferred to Benalmádena, where we enjoyed views from the Estupa. This was followed by a visit to Mariposario de Benalmádena (a Butterfly Park), which at €10 per entry offers an incredible experience that children will just love.

Tapas in Torremolinos

Heaven is lying on a sunbed on the beach in Torremolinos

We then transferred to Torremolinos and were treated to the most magnificent tapas served on the beach – literally tables on the sand – in Chiringuito Los Leones.

We had roast vegetables and salad, sardines and paella, and finished with cake and cheese. Thank goodness I wore a loose dress!

After lunch I travelled off to get a PCR test for myself for the return journey. I booked one online as I sat at the table and had multiple options of where to go and at what time. (Holders of the DCC cert or proof of recovery from Covid will not need to do this).

On return to the hotel, myself and Jenny Rafter from Aer Lingus decided to run down to the beach for a quick dip in the sea before we were to head for dinner. This quick dip rapidly turned into a few hours lounging in the Spanish sunshine sipping on Sangria.

It was only when the sunbed was requested off us because the beach was ‘closing’ that we realised we had been there for two hours!

Do you remember that feeling? That feeling of sun on your bones and being on the beach at 8.30pm? Heaven!

Back to the Hotel

Back with the gang – just getting ready for dinner

We raced back to the hotel Palacio Solecio where we made it just in time for dinner at the Bodega El Pimpi which was again just an incredible culinary experience.

We drank wine and toasted to Spain and the Joy of Travel and retired to the hotel for our last sleep.

Join me tomorrow as we travel across our final day and the airport experience coming home.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Travel Tips: Share Your Wisdom & Win a Travel Mug

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Video: Aer Lingus Marks the Return of Non-Essential Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: The Perfect Road Trip by Marek Maslowiec of Oroko Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Aviareps Virtual Fair a Real Success

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

British Airways Launches Handy Entry Requirement Tool

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

U.S. Puts UK on Highest Travel Alert

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Trio of New Ryanair Flights Take Off from Belfast City Airport

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Canada to Welcome Vaccinated Irish from 7 September

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Armenia Launches National Airline

Fionn DavenportJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn