The ITAA Held its Regional Board Meeting in Cork on the MSC Virtuosa Cruise Ship which was Docked in Cobh

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
The Irish Travel Agents Association held their first regional board meeting this year in Cork on the MSC Virtuosa cruise ship which was docked in Cobh on Thursday 29th September. 

This was also the first ITAA board meeting attended by World Choice and Travel Centres. The two consortia will attend two ITAA board meetings each year.

CEO Pat Dawson, President Paul Hackett and the board of the ITAA want to further consolidate the strong working relationship built up with the consortia during the Pandemic.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA commented “It was great to have our first regional meeting as well as our first meeting with the consortia and what an amazing place to have it”. 

